Cuadrado opens the match by scoring from a free-kick, Conti reopens a match dominated by the bianconeri, then the Argentine scores by inciting the audience to stand up and applaud. The winner of Sassuolo-Cagliari is the next opponent

Juve respected the predictions and moved on to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, overcoming a decidedly modest and not very reactive Sampdoria 4-1, in the sixth knockout at Allianz out of six Italian Cup matches played. A goal from a free-kick is even reviewed: Cuadrado scores it in the 25th minute of the first half, and he had been missing since July 2020, when Ronaldo signed it. The doubling comes after seven minutes of recovery, thanks to Rugani. All finished? Not at all, Juve is absent for a few minutes, so Conti halves the disadvantage in the 63rd minute and Askildsen nearly equalizes. Then Dybala takes care of it, in the 67th minute, to sign the 3-1, and Morata to make the final 4-1 from the spot. Juve advance to the quarter-finals of the competition, and tomorrow they will know if the next opponent will be Sassuolo or Cagliari.

Juventus domination – The suspended Allegri surprises by inserting Danilo from 1 ‘, alongside Rugani for the stop turn of De Ligt. In the middle, Arthur is flanked by Locatelli, with Cuadrado brought back to the midfield line, with the captain’s armband. Kean also disqualified, Kulusevski joins Morata in front. Sampdoria, which while waiting for Giampaolo to make Felice Tufano sit on the bench, responds with a five-man midfield and the Torregrossa-Caputo couple in attack. First half exclusively for Juventus: from Locatelli to Cuadrado to De Sciglio in the first minutes of the match is a continuous shooting from the parts of Falcone, who in any case handles everything with ease. Sampdoria fails to get out thanks to the high pressure of the bianconeri, who play from their trocar upwards. To crown such pressure comes the goal: to score it is Cuadrado, with a right-footed free kick in the 25th minute. The doubling would come immediately, on 26 ‘, with a right from Morata after a nice triangulation with the Colombian. But the referee Fourneau asks for the intervention of the Var for a contact between Rabiot and Rincon: goal not validated and punishment for Sampdoria. Juve starts again with the same script: full control and great offensive drive. The most dangerous ball happens on Rugani’s feet face to face with Falcone, with the goalkeeper winning.

Dybala enters and scores – Falcone is called into question already at the whistle to start the recovery. It is a Juve that does not give points of reference, with Sampdoria who continue to understand little and see themselves attacked from all sides. Until at 52 ‘he finds the double: Arthur’s cross catches Rugani’s head, who angles and this time overtakes Falcone. Cuadrado is a constant thorn in the Dorian side, Locatelli can move in a more advanced position than usual, Kulusevski and Morata permanently occupy the opposing area, with De Sciglio trying several times the surprise incursion. Sampdoria tries to make a barrier but its opposition is tender and can only suffer the great offensive pressure of Juventus. Chiellini and Dybala also enter in place of Danilo and Kulusevski, then a blackout risks reversing the course of the race. At 63 ‘Sampdoria’s first shot translates into an unexpected 2-1, with Conti making the most of an Augello cross and a moment later Askildsen fails to equalize. From the relief for the escaped danger to poker, the step is short: in the 67th minute Dybala takes advantage of Locatelli’s recovery, makes the 3-1 and exults, inciting the audience to stand up and applaud. It’s up to Morata to close the score: Augello’s foul in the area on the newly entered Aké, Dybala gives the penalty to the Spaniard who scores the final 4-1 from the spot.

