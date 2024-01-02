Dybala, message of love for Roma: “Let's prepare for other triumphs”

“What an incredible journey 2023 has been! – wrote Roma striker Paulo Dybala in his end-of-year message -. Every goal, every victory, every moment spent on the pitch was a chapter in my story. Special thanks to you, my fans, for your unceasing love and support. You are my strength and my inspiration. Let's prepare for new challenges and triumphs in 2024!”



Dybala-Roma between renewal and that clause…

Paulo Dybala is doing well in Rome and the message of love at the end of the year is yet another demonstration of this. But the former Juventus player's contract expires not very soon, not too far away: 30 June 2025. Translated: if a renewal does not arrive in the next few months, Joya will enter the last year of her marriage with the Giallorossi in the summer. A renewal to do Dybala-Roma for life? At the moment no official offer has yet arrived on the Argentine playmaker's table.

“It's true that the former Juve player has already rejected some offers from Saudi but from today the termination clause goes back to being 13 million euros for abroad – writes calciomercato.com – A very low figure when compared to the value of the player. The Giallorossi club can cancel it for the Italian teams upon payment of a bonus to the player of between 3 and 5 million euros“.

The ball therefore goes to Friedkin, who will have to decide what to do about Dybala, as well as about José Mourinho, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Subscribe to the newsletter

