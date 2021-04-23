The JuventusDespite the hurricane he has experienced in recent days with the issue of the Super League and the involvement of Agnelli, he delivered on the pitch. They beat Parma with ease (3-1) and continued in the fight for the Serie A title. The protagonist was not Cristiano, nor Morata … in the Vecchia Signora is finding results in players with less ‘cache’. Dybala, Sandro or Cuadrado are now the true leaders of the Italian club.

The situation is complicated for both Cristiano and Morata. The Spanish was not even a starter for Pirlo last night, despite the fact that they played a lot. He jumped in the final minutes with the result already decided. The Portuguese, on the other hand, started from the beginning but the most outstanding thing he did on the pitch was a blunder in the Parma goal. The former Madrid player, amid rumors about his departure from Italy, messed it up at the barrier. The Portuguese, as happened with Porto, was on the wall and almost turned his back on the ball, without jumping. The ball passed just above his head, sneaking into Buffon’s goal, and social networks were primed with his failure. “There is a CR case. He has been acquitted, but he has to return”, title Tuttosport.



Quite the opposite happens with Dybala, who seems to have made himself indispensable. “Pirlo can’t do without Dybala”, they assure in Italy. The Argentinian connected perfectly with Square, great protagonist with the ball and also with Sandro, material author of the first two goals that Juventus. Dybala, who returned after a knee injury that has kept him out for several months, is fulfilling, so much so that he has removed Morata’s position. So much so that now the tables have been turned and everything seems to indicate that he will continue in the team. Pirlo has been one of those who has stood up for him. “Dybala is an added value. We hope to stay with him.” “You have to sell Cristiano, not Dybala,” said Angelo Di Livio. The matter is hot in Italy when Cristiano’s goodbye sounds louder and louder. Also from Morata, who seems to be condemned to return to Atlético, reluctantly …

