Dybala celebrates after Roma-Juventus. Anger of Juventus fans

Roma takes a very heavy victory in the Champions League: 1-0 against Juventus and fourth place reached (on a par with Milan and one point below Lazio).

At the end of the match, the Olimpico exploded with joy. And also Paulo Dybala celebrated the Giallorossi success. Many Juve fans didn’t take it well on social media, recalling Joya’s many years of black and white militancy.

Dybala explains to the Juventus fans: I celebrated a victory with my teammates. I love you”

But the Argentine striker then wanted to explain on Telegram: “I know it’s difficult for you, it’s difficult for me too. But today I’m playing for another team and with other teammates who I also have to respect! Winning is never easy and it was important for us. There will always be respect, Don’t be fooled by social media Dybala stressed.

The former Juventus star explains: “I didn’t cheer for a goal and I didn’t get in anyone’s face. I celebrated a victory with my teammates. I’m sorry you see it this way, I send you a big hug, I love you”.

