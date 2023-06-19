With a video posted on its Youtube channel, Adidas wanted to retrace the stages of the Albiceleste’s victory in the last World Cup. Joya also appears in the documentary: “People identified with this team”

For Argentines, 2022 will never be a year like any other. The fulfillment of a dream awaited for years, that ‘tercera’ so desired and then won against the France tournament favorite. In a documentary posted on his Youtube account, Adidas, sponsor of theAlbicelestialretraced every single stage of the Argentine triumph, with anecdotes and interviews with the protagonists of the expedition to Qatar. Among these, also the Joya romanist Paulo Dybala: “This is our captain (Messi, ed), the one who lifted the cup, and it’s something unique. He is an idol. He represents something special in football that nobody has forgotten. People during the World Cup felt identified with this team. It was very nice. And giving people happiness is an added victory“.