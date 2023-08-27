The Argentine, who had asked for a replacement against Verona due to a problem with his right adductor, made Mourinho breathe a sigh of relief. Tomorrow the checks, here are his conditions
If talking about a narrow escape risks still being premature, the sensations of Paulo Dybala on the day following the defeat in Verona make the day after of José Mourinho and the Roma fans less bitter. In fact, today Joya reassured the coach and the Giallorossi staff about his state of health after, in the 68th minute of the Bentegodi match, he had been forced to ask to be replaced on the bench due to a problem with his right adductor. A signal which, combined with number 21’s far from serene expression, had immediately triggered the alarm for a possible injury. This morning, however, Paulo – who, like the rest of the team, took advantage of a day of rest – reassured Fulvio Bernardini’s medical staff: the world champion reported that he felt less pain and did not expect nasty surprises from the tests he will undergo in the day of tomorrow. Dybala therefore, who had agreed with Special One to stay on the field for about an hour, should have stopped in time.
MILAN IN DOUBT
Waiting to know with certainty the diagnosis of tomorrow’s checks, Fulvio Bernardini’s reassurances from Dybala made Mourinho’s medical staff breathe a sigh of relief. At the moment, however, the Argentine’s presence in the big match scheduled for Friday evening at the Olimpico against Milan remains in doubt. The coach and management have no desire to take unnecessary risks and, only in the event of a complete recovery, will the star player receive the go-ahead to take the field from 1′ against the Rossoneri. Furthermore, Dybala should be one of Scaloni’s squad for the matches that Selección Argentina will play on the 7th and 12th against Ecuador and Bolivia. One more reason to adopt the path of caution, it being understood that Mou and his staff will do everything possible to recover the Joya within four days.
