If talking about a narrow escape risks still being premature, the sensations of Paulo Dybala on the day following the defeat in Verona make the day after of José Mourinho and the Roma fans less bitter. In fact, today Joya reassured the coach and the Giallorossi staff about his state of health after, in the 68th minute of the Bentegodi match, he had been forced to ask to be replaced on the bench due to a problem with his right adductor. A signal which, combined with number 21’s far from serene expression, had immediately triggered the alarm for a possible injury. This morning, however, Paulo – who, like the rest of the team, took advantage of a day of rest – reassured Fulvio Bernardini’s medical staff: the world champion reported that he felt less pain and did not expect nasty surprises from the tests he will undergo in the day of tomorrow. Dybala therefore, who had agreed with Special One to stay on the field for about an hour, should have stopped in time.