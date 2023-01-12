The Argentine, rewarded by the team for winning the World Cup, decided the Coppa Italia match against Genoa and celebrated the goal with a long run under the Curva Sud

It was his night. The memory of the World Cup won in Qatar, the winning goal crowned with a long run under the Curva Sud and the compliments of José Mourinho at the end of the game. In 49 minutes played at the Olimpico against Genoa, Paulo Dybala gave Roma access to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup but – once again – makes it even more evident what is increasingly becoming a fact: with him on the field, Mourinho’s team travels at another speed.

Joya has scored 8 goals since her arrival in the capital. Tonight’s match was the eleventh scored against Genoa in all competitions (second favorite victim after Udinese), celebrated in a “special” way: the number 21, after making the 60,000 Roma players present explode with joy stadium, wore a baseball cap – with the writing BzRP – dedicated to a producer friend of his. See also Mexico disappoints again and loses ridiculously to Paraguay 1-0

GOAL CUP — At the end of the match, the Argentine first thanked the fans for the affection shown: “The people’s love arrived before being world champion. The affection is worth a lot to me, today’s recognition will be unforgettable”. In fact, before the race, Paulo had received a plaque – delivered by Lorenzo Pellegrini on behalf of the team – to celebrate the victory of the World Cup. Dybala, however, does not seem satisfied and, on the contrary, immediately makes things clear: “We will fight on three fronts, the Italian Cup is our goal, we have the team to do it and it’s only 3 games. There are teams in the league that are stronger than us “But we can fight. Then there’s also the Europa League which is very important. I don’t know where we’ll go, but our goals are clear.” And to think that Joya is not yet in top form: “I hope to reach 100% soon. There are so many consecutive games now, sometimes it’s difficult to get in shape with training. You can only do it by playing games, there is no It’s time to train.” See also Van der Poel wins his second Tour of Flanders after duel with Pogacar

SOUTH CURVE — To celebrate his return to scoring in the yellow and red shirt – it hasn’t happened since 9 October against Lecce – Paulo has chosen to treat himself to his first run as a protagonist under the Curva Sud. A shot full of meaning, which the Argentine has dreamed of several times during the 20 days spent in the infirmary before being called up for Qatar.

MOU’S COMPLIMENTS — The icing on the cake instead was put by José Mourinho who, bluntly, admitted the crucial role that the number 21 plays in his tactical chessboard: “He’s a player who makes the team and the coach better, there are technicians who have 4-5 players like him. We don’t have 7 or 8, with Dybala the music is different.” Hard to blame him.

