Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini they get married in Buenos Aires, in the suggestive location of Haras de Exaltación de la Cruz. In Argentina they have catalogued it as the event of the year, in Rome, however, some controversy arose over his absence for five days during the preparation. On the other hand, Paulo could not have done otherwise because a year ago, when he organised it, he was sure that in June he would have been called up for the America’s Cup. Then, a few too many injuries made him fall out of coach Scaloni’s priorities. He has put the sporting disappointment behind him with the support of his wife Oriana who yesterday said yes to him in front of 300 guests including footballers De Paul, Paredes, Morata, Di Maria, Vasquez and some of his former teammates from when he was at Palermo. Dozens of VIPs, artists, show business personalities and friends were also present. This is reported on the website www.ilmessaggero.it.

An event organized by Claudia Villafaneex-wife of Diego Armando Maradona, who confiscated the guests’ cell phones during the ceremony to avoid the risk of unauthorized shots. Among the prohibitions was also that of not showing family photos and videos of the spouses or when they were children during the dinner. The ceremony began around 4 pm local time because at this time of year in Argentina it is winter and temperatures are around 10 degrees.

Oriana was accompanied to the altar by her father and the wedding was celebrated by the same priest who married her parents. Paulo wore a suit BattistoniOriana one of Dolce and Gabbana. The mother of the bride Catherine Fulop was very excited and published part of the letter written to her daughter on Instagram: «I know you saw the goodness of Paulo and I am happy for your choice. He will be a good father to your children and I hope he can love you as your dad loved me».

Dybala was the first guest on the podcast Oriana in which he admitted to feeling the desire to become a father: “I’m curious because I would like to. I’ve always wanted to be one and I feel like it’s a good time.” After the wedding, the party with the guests will begin. Paulo will return to Italy on Tuesday morning and will miss tomorrow’s friendly against Kosice.