It rains in the wet. Because if Paulo Dybala’s performance in Verona was certainly not on the cover, thinking of not having him next Friday against Milan is almost more anxiety-provoking than the point won in two games. Yesterday the Argentine was in fact forced to leave the field in the middle of the second half, with a not encouraging grimace.

the situation

—

Then on the bench he immediately put an ice pack on his right adductor, where he felt a discomfort that led him to ask for a change. In Rome he will immediately do all the necessary tests and checks, but the possibility that he could miss next Friday’s match against Milan at this moment is concrete. And Nicola Zalewski may not be with him, who yesterday went out with a shot to the sternum after a clash with Dawidowicz. Clinical examinations of the case for him too, hoping it’s just a bad blow and that’s it.