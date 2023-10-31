Paulo Dybala gets married: dream ring for Oriana Sabatini

Fairytale proposal with an equally dream location for Paul Dybala and Oriana Sabatini. The Giallorossi player knelt in front of the Trevi Fountain, in the historic center of Rome, thus sealing the bond that has kept him united with his Argentine teammate for five years. The emotional moment was shared through an Instagram story shared by Leandro Paredes, Roma’s Argentine midfielder, who was also present at the proposal.

In the short video, Dybala, seen from behind, clearly kneels in front of Oriana moved. The event was a complete surprise for the Argentine, who initially believed it was a simple evening with friends, with the presence of Leandro Paredes and his wife Camila Galante, Alvaro Morata and his wife Alice Campello (Paulo and Oriana are the godparents of the daughter of the couple).

After sharing stories of the proposal on Instagram (Dybala also posted a romantic kiss), the couple officially announced their engagement through a joint post. In the photo, Oriana, Argentine actress and singer, is wearing a beautiful ring with diamondsaccompanied by the writing “Para siempre” (“forever”).

Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini have been together for five years. Oriana took the big step of moving to Italy from Argentina to be with the footballer, who, surprisingly, had previously shown some reluctance towards marriage, but seems to have now changed his mind.

