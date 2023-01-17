It is perhaps easy to say which was, at least up to this point, the best purchase of the last market session. Because, in the face of arrivals who didn’t give what was expected, from Lukaku to Pogba, there was a footballer who slipped in with impressive ease and with his indisputable talent: Kvaratskhelia. And Napoli rightly celebrates a coup of great intelligence and timing. But perhaps it is just as easy to identify the transfer, or the non-renewal, which has so far left the greatest doubts.