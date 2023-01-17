Seven goals and many decisive intuitions testify to the Argentine’s influence on Serie A and on Mou’s aspirations. And the bianconeri accompanied him to the door and then substituted him badly…
It is perhaps easy to say which was, at least up to this point, the best purchase of the last market session. Because, in the face of arrivals who didn’t give what was expected, from Lukaku to Pogba, there was a footballer who slipped in with impressive ease and with his indisputable talent: Kvaratskhelia. And Napoli rightly celebrates a coup of great intelligence and timing. But perhaps it is just as easy to identify the transfer, or the non-renewal, which has so far left the greatest doubts.
#Dybala #difference #Rome #Juve #regrets #increasing
Leave a Reply