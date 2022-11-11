The Argentine national team is now ready to give Lionel Messi the only pending account he has with football –or that football has with Messi-: to win a World Cup. Coach Lionel Scaloni announced this Friday the 26 players who will compete in Qatar 2022. The confirmed absence of Giovani Lo Celso, injured a few days ago in a Villarreal match in the League, has its counterweight in the official call for Paulo Dybala, the Roma midfielder who was included by the coach despite the fact that, due to physical problems, he has not played in Serie A since October 9. Ángel Correa, from Atlético de Madrid, was excluded from the final selection, and another Villarreal player, defender Juan Foyth, entered at the last minute.

Far from the outstanding audiovisual productions of other teams, such as England and Uruguay, Scaloni announced the 26 players in a home video published by the AFA in their official accounts. “They are proud to be called up and wear this shirt, we hope that you, as fans, are too. All together”, said the coach of Argentina, a team that will debut in the World Cup on Tuesday the 22nd against Saudi Arabia in Group C, which also includes Mexico and Poland.

With a streak of 35 undefeated games -the longest streak without losing in the history of the “albiceleste”-, the Copa América won last year at the Maracaná in Rio de Janeiro, a Messi in his best soccer and leadership version with his national team and a consolidated starting team, injuries became the biggest setback for Scaloni in recent weeks. The great absence for Argentina will be Lo Celso, a surname that is not part of the great canopies of world football but that had become essential for the scaffolding of the Argentine midfield, especially as a link to Messi. “He is irreplaceable,” the coach lamented after the Villarreal midfielder suffered a muscle tear in his right biceps against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, October 30.

The opposite cases are those of Dybala and Foyth, both substitutes but possible offensive and defensive alternatives for Scaloni. The Roma player may reappear this Sunday against Torino, for the Italian Serie A, after having spent the last month off the pitch after injuring the biceps femoris in his left leg. Foyth, meanwhile, came on Tuesday for the final 13 minutes of Villarreal’s game against Espanyol, in what was his return to the League from the knee injury he suffered a month and a half ago. The presence of the versatile defender confirmed that Scaloni, at the last moment, decided to reinforce the last line: he chose nine markers, seven midfielders and seven forwards. The 26 footballers who will go for the third star for the Argentine team are the following:

goalkeepers (3): Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal) and Franco Armani (River Plate).

defenses (9): Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nicolás Tagliafico (Olympique Lyon) and Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

Midfielders (7): Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Enzo Fernández (Benfica) and Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen).

strikers (7): Lionel Messi (PSG), Ángel Di María (Juventus), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Julián Álvarez (Manchester City), Nicolás González (Fiorentina); Paulo Dybala (Roma) and Joaquin Correa (Inter).

Although he participated in the previous Qualifying process, Ángel Correa was not called up by Scaloni and went on to form the group of reserve players along with goalkeeper Juan Musso (Atalanta), defender Facundo Medina (Lens) and attacking midfielder Thiago Almada (Atlanta). United).

So far, only one footballer from the “albiceleste” is already in Qatar, goalkeeper Armani, the only player called up from the Argentine league (although, in their constant export, Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández, also from River, were sold to Manchester City and Benfica in the middle of the year). Scaloni’s team will play their last friendly before Qatar 2022 next Wednesday, against the United Arab Emirates in neighboring Abu Dhabi.

With the 26 players already called up, Argentina is now waiting for the best physical set-up of other players who suffered injuries in the last games of their clubs in the European leagues, such as Romero, Paredes, “Dibu” Martínez and Di María. Scaloni will also have to choose Lo Celso’s replacement, and possibly choose between Mac Allister, Gómez, Palacios or Fernández, Messi’s sidekicks who, in his fifth World Cup, already know who will accompany him in search of his final wish.

