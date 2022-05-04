Dybala-Inter, a gift from Marotta to Inzaghi

Paulo Dybala should be the big market hit ofInter for next season. The Argentine, leaving on a free transfer from the Juventus, seems about to accept the Nerazzurri’s offer: six million plus bonuses per season and a four-year contract. According to Gazzetta dello Sportthe meeting of the turning point between the players of the transfer market of Inter and the entourage of Joya it happened last week. Dybala would like to stay in Italy by dropping the polls of Manchester United And Atletico Madrid. The Nerazzurri will then have to look to the outgoing market to thin out the squad: Alexis Sanchez, Vecino And Vidal the first names.

Di Maria-Juventus, who trident with Vlahovic-Chiesa

Angel Di Maria will leave the Psg at the end of the season on a free transfer (unless the option for the extension in favor of the club is not exercised, but at the moment it is not a hot hypothesis): Juventus it is a possible track. The bianconeri have started a line that brings players under-30 and with not exaggerated salaries to Turin, but the 34-year-old Argentine winger could be the exception.

See also PSG's eleven to face Madrid in case Mbappé does not recover in time Angel Di Maria (Lapresse)



We will discuss it with your agent, Jorge Mendes and his arrival could gift a Max Allegri an unstoppable trident with Dusan Vlahovic in between and Church with Of Maria on the sides (alternating and exchanging bands). All deal to be tackled anyway at the moment. There Juve he would not want to go beyond the 4-5 million net salary for a year which, supplemented by the advantages of the growth and performance bonus decree, could lead to white smoke.

Read also:

Polls: the Democratic Party, by reabsorbing Art.1, exceeds FdI and becomes the first party

Lombardia 2023: Sala disappears, Cottarelli opens. But it is quarrel between M5S and Action

Lavrov case in Zona Bianca, Brindisi: “I would do it again immediately: it’s my job”

Pope: “I want to go to Moscow to meet Putin. A little provoked by NATO”

Bonus of 200 euros per person. Single-income households are discriminated against

Perrino at 2 pm: “I support the Police: we give them the appropriate means”

Johnson in the Ukrainian Parliament promises 355 million in military aid. VIDEO

BPER Banca, call for tenders for educational projects aimed at young people

CDP Immobiliare, inauguration of a social housing for inclusion

Re-Party-Amo, Intesa Sanpaolo and Jova Beach Party together for the environment