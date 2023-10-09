Dybala, sprained knee in Cagliari-Roma

Roma chases away some ghosts by winning Cagliari (1-4 with a brace from Lukaku) and rises to tenth place with 11 points (Naples fifth at +3, Fiorentina and Juventus in the Champions League zone at +6), but there seems to be no peace for the Giallorossi club at this start of the season. The match on Sardinian soil triggered Dybala’s alarm after the injury which the former Juventus playmaker suffered in the 39th minute of the first: a sprained injury to his left knee after a clash with Prati.

Hands in the face for Yoja who came out holding back tears. “I’m not optimistic because Paulo isn’t optimistic and I trust the sensations of the player who knows his body. We’ll lose him for a while,” he said dejectedly. Jose Mourinho at the end of the game. The fear was that in addition to the distortion there could be an interest in the collateral ligament which would lead to a stoppage of around two months.

Dybala knee injury: ligament and meniscus ok. Are you coming back for Inter-Roma?

The instrumental tests have clarified, giving a small sigh of relief to Dybala and Roma: the magnetic resonance imaging carried out during the night at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome as reported by the Gazzetta – highlighted that “the menisci and cruciate ligament are fine. There is only a slight strain on the collateral ligament, which causes painful symptoms, but which could be resolved quite quickly, although a lot depends on the symptoms the player experiences.”

Dybala will not go to the Argentine national team and will remain in Rome to receive treatment. Recovery against Monza at the Olimpico after the break (22 October) was difficult, everyone’s hope is that he can be under Mourinho’s orders to Inter-Roma on 29 October at San Siro.

Up until now Dybala had always been present (6 appearances with 2 goals and 2 assists in the championship), only missing the match (lost) against Milan at the Olimpico due to an adductor problem.

