Paulo Dybala is not optimistic after the injury suffered in Cagliari-Roma and not even Giallorossi coach José Mourinho can show confidence in the Argentine’s condition. How is Dybala? What condition is your left knee in? “Obviously we have to wait for the test results tomorrow. But I trust a lot in the players’ experience and what they feel on their bodies. Paulo is not optimistic. We will lose him for a while,” Mourinho tells Dazn. Dybala left the field on his own two feet after approximately 37 minutes of play. For medical details “we are waiting for the tests”, says the coach, who consoles himself with the large 4-1 victory.

“I’m very happy for having won the match, certainly not for the eleven points gained so far. Do I risk being sacked? I have a contract until 30 June and I know perfectly well what I want, which is to give everything I can to Roma”, he adds. “There are no problems, today Roma won and I’m here for this, to try to help the boys get the results that the club wants, that the fans want and that we want more than anyone.”

“We are balanced, we won three games in a row after Genoa: now it’s a shame that people will leave for the national team and we will certainly lose Dybala for a while, but we’ll see if we can recover some of those who are out.”