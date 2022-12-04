La Joya on Chinese Zhibo TV: “The match against Turin was decisive. I haven’t played yet, but the treatment from the Giallorossi doctors and the attention of the coach helped me recover from a serious injury”

Paulo Dybala’s time has not yet arrived in Qatar, despite the fact that the muscle injury that questioned his participation in the World Cup has now been completely overcome. However, Joya hasn’t lost her smile and, waiting to take the field with the Argentina shirt, thinks back to the run-up that allowed her to answer coach Scaloni’s call: “I did everything to play the last match with Roma – the number 21 confessed to the Chinese broadcaster Zhibo TV – I spoke to Mourinho and during the week leading up to the match against Turin he asked me how I was doing. I replied that if he needed I would be available. field, I felt good and my performance was positive. And that match I played also led to a call-up for Argentina”. See also Villarreal vs Juventus: schedule, TV broadcast channel, online streaming and possible line-ups

RECOVERY — The entire recovery process for Dybala was managed by the Trigoria medical staff, who constantly updated the Selección doctors on the number 21’s state of health: “Roma played a fundamental role in my recovery, they too wanted me to I was there in the last league game. When I got injured I was scared because I knew that there was little time available to recover and the injury was serious. Fortunately I had the Giallorossi staff available who work very well and always coordinated with the doctors of Argentina”. A fundamental help for Paulo was also the support of his loved ones, who remained in the capital for almost a month despite the player spending almost six hours a day at Fulvio Bernardini’s: “They were days of great effort in which I was able to devote little time to family and my girlfriend, but the dream of recovering was too big. My sacrifice paid off and I’m happy”. See also When Ibra wanted to play Diego: "I was from Napoli. To drive them crazy with joy"

CONTRIBUTIONS — José Mourinho also thought about helping him not to lose heart: “I have a great relationship with him – Dybala confesses -. We worked a lot together to be able to return to 100%”. In recent months, the attacking midfielder has also cemented his bond with the city of Rome. In fact, even before landing in the capital, the Argentine was inspired by the greatness of the Roman empire for the famous “Dybala-mask”: “I’m a fan of films from ancient Rome, I always see them. I think we need to take the field and fight like in real life, so I celebrate my goals with a mask, the one gladiators wore in fights”.

December 4, 2022 (change December 4, 2022 | 18:46)

