He hasn’t chosen the house yet, but he has seen some of them between Casal Palocco and Eur with a garden for his dogs. His girlfriend Oriana Sabatini has not yet reached him, but soon she will be in Rome too. Meanwhile Paulo Dybala, the man who in recent days has brought 500 million web views to the Giallorossi colors, has begun to become familiar with the capital. Two dinners at the restaurant: the first at the Golden Island, Salaria area, the second at Rinaldi at the Quirinale. In both cases, fish dinner, reserved area, selfies with the owners, smiles to all the fans who met him. Dybala, in these early Roman and Romanist hours (today he left for Israel with his companions) has always shown serenity and kindness, at times he even appeared amazed by such a great wave of love. Then on Tuesday, between the press conference and the presentation at the Colosseum, he went to the barber to fix the look: he chose Gennaro Capasso, owner of “Les Napolitains” that he already knew and is also very much loved by the Roma players. Here too, selfies and smiles.