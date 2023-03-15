Dybala, mother-in-law Catherine Fulop and the video on the scorching heat in Argentina

In South America it is very hot. Catherine Fulop, mother of Oriana Sabatini and mother-in-law of the Roma champion, Paulo Dybala, he jokes about it with a hilarious social video. “Winter or summer team? Forty degrees crazy heat”, she writes in the post where she makes fun of the scorching temperatures of these days.

Dybala, Catherine Fulop and the sentence on Wanda Nara …

“I prefer winter to summer, I like the cold. We would all like a house on the beach and be like Wanda Nara but we are not like that” the words of Catherine Fulop which is very famous overseas. At 58, she is more beautiful than ever (“Are you really turning 60?” writes a follower admiring her time-defying charm) – she was once Miss Venezuela.

Model and well-known face on TV where she starred in various TV-soap opera programs, Paulo Dybala’s mother-in-law is married to Osvaldo Sabatinibrother of the legend and icon of world tennis Gabriela Sabatini (winner of a US Open and rival of Steffi Graf between the 80s and early 90s).

