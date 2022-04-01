Paulo Dybala is in full swing for a starting shirt in the Italian derby. From Continassa they report his rising prices: Max Allegri has not yet decided but there is a good chance that the ten will act behind Vlahovic in the most anticipated match of the year, which can relaunch Juve in the championship race or in any case consolidate his position in the heart of the Champions area. The alternative to the Argentine at the moment seems to be Morata, more difficult – albeit not to be excluded a priori – than seeing the super trident from the beginning.

TOWARDS INTER

–

Cuadrado is too important to balance the two phases, acting as a right winger. While the other knots to be solved are related to the midfield: Zakaria is in clear growth and could return to the field as a starter, Locatelli appears to have the advantage over Arthur and Rabiot should come back from the left midfielder. Who could get up on the midline in possession is De Sciglio, favorite for now over Alex Sandro and Pellegrini for the left-handed lane. Less doubts in the center, where Chiellini should team up with De Ligt and Danilo to close the defensive package. Szczesny between the posts and a few other surprises in sight: with a stadium expected to be sold out, Allegri can rely completely on the best.