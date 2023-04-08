Joya’s partner revealed her passion for lifeless bodies: “My dream would be to become a coroner. I will end up like everyone else and this fascinates me”

Oriana Sabatini has revealed a lot as curious as it is macabre background of his life. Paulo’s girlfriend Dybala in an interview with Luzu TVrevealed his passion for corpses born after an online course: “I love and find it exciting to be in the presence of a lifeless body”. This was the revelation of Argentina who then continued talking about his own dream job: “I’ve already taken my first exam, from the first book, which talks about the work environment of thanatopraxis. My dream would be to become a coroner. I don’t know how to explain it, but I’ve always been fascinated by going to wakes for to see a lifeless body. I will end up like everyone else and this fascinates me”. There thanatopraxis it’s a postmortem treatment which consists in the hygienic care of a lifeless body aimed above all at (temporary) conservation and presentation.