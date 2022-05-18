Dybala to Inter? A clue confirms the rumors of the market: bought a house in Milan near the Nerazzurri headquarters, in the Gioia area

After the tears, the deed? Paulo Dybala seems to have already found a home in Milan. After the river of tears and emotions at the final whistle of Juventus-Lazio, the last match with Old lady for the “Joya”, Dybala he had promised the supporters who were comforting him that he would never go to Inter (refuting the persistent rumors of the transfer market that would see the future of the Argentine in the Nerazzurri).

Still, a clue seems to suggest otherwise. In fact, there are rumors that the champion born in 1993 has bought an important property just a stone’s throw from the Nerazzurri headquarters, precisely on the fifth floor. In short, if it were true, there is almost a doubt as to which of the agents of the Argentine is more talented: football or real estate? It seems strange, in fact, that not even the time to say goodbye to Juventusthe Joya has already found a new place to call “home sweet home”. And right in Milan. But not only Inter: however, there is also the possibility of landing on the other side of the Naviglio, al Milan from Pegs.

As always, the people of the web expressed his opinion. In fact, there are many fans and non-fans who have had their say on the alleged new home of Dybala. What emerges immediately among users is distrust. “May is the month in which the fervent real estate market begins: Perisic he bought a house in Turin. Dybala took a second floor near San Siro, etc. etc. Dear my newsagents. I still remember the attic of Messi in Milan, mort … i yours ”, Tony Trep thunders up Twitter.

Subscribe to the newsletter

