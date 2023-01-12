Awarded at the start of the match, the Argentinian entered the second half unlocking the match with a serpentine and left foot under the crossbar

It was Dybala’s party, right that he was the one to solve it. With a magic of his, three opponents sown like skittles, one after the other, and the winning touch with that left foot that he knows of magic. Thus Roma beat Genoa 1-0 and fly to the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, where they will face the winner of Napoli-Cremonese. The Giallorossi kept the match constantly in hand, even if they only managed to unlock it in the middle of the second half, precisely with the Argentine’s billiard shot. For Genoa, a couple of good occasions where they could have been more cynical and lethal. On balance, fair result, with the final statistics that speak of 25 shots to 7 for the Giallorossi and a final account of the corners of 16-1. See also Juve, so Zakaria changes the hierarchies of the midfield

Slow pace — Mourinho rests Dybala and Smalling, Gilardino plays without Strootman, Aramu and Gudmundsson. Before the start Dybala was awarded as world champion by another world champion, Bruno Conti, a piece of Giallorossi history. It is perhaps the greatest emotion of the first part of the evening, since then we play and the rhythms are certainly not exceptional. Roma collects a flood of corners (in the 45th minute the tally will be 9-1 for the Giallorossi) and also tries for a long time, albeit without a great construct. Although at the end of the first half the shots were 14-2 for the Giallorossi, there were few truly dangerous opportunities for Martinez Riera. A choked shot by Abraham (deflected for a corner by the rossoblù goalkeeper) and a sensational cross from the goalposts by Pellegrini from the edge of the area. Then many unrealistic attempts, including the three headers by Kumbulla, on his season debut as a starter. Genoa, on the other hand, defended themselves in an orderly manner, without ever really daring anything transcendental, except for a good restart unexpectedly wasted by Yalcin at the penalty spot. Roma’s problem is a slow ball turnover, there is a lack of energy in the middle of the field and Mourinho tries to change something in the running by switching the two wingers (Zalewski and El Shaarawy), but with poor results. Gilardino, on the other hand, takes everything the pitch gives, staying in the game without risking much. See also Furia Mou on referees: "They took away our right to win games"

Paulo chic — In the second half Mou the Dybala card is played immediately and it is a card that will prove to be a winner. Roma besieged Genoa, kicking 6 corners in ten minutes and immediately went close to scoring with their world champion, but Martinez Riera was perfect in the corner. Then Bove and Zaniolo try in vain, El Shaarawy and Spinazzola also enter to increase the fresh forces. And while Coda wastes a restart that seemed to be really dangerous, in the 18th minute Dybala breaks the balance with a piece of skill: he jumps one, two and three opponents and then burns the opposing goalkeeper with his left foot. To try and recover it, Gilardino puts in heavy artillery – Criscito, Strootman and Aramu – with the number ten who has two good chances to equalize, but wastes both. The last few minutes are so painful, with Roma withdrawing the center of gravity but in the end bringing home the victory that gives them the quarter-finals. The best way to prepare for next Sunday’s match against Fiorentina in the league. See also Manchester United repeat victory with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench

January 12, 2023 (change January 12, 2023 | 23:14)

