In his first five years with Juve, the Argentine had a high percentage of games played and few injuries. After the ko at the medial collateral last year, this season he is already four stops for muscular reasons: what a contrast between the numbers of a career and the post-Covid decline

As a maxim goes, a player’s greatest skill is his availability, understood as being physically available to play. If the assessment of the advisability of renegotiating the terms already established for the renewal agreement with Paulo Dybala, a five-year fixed and variable part of around ten million per year, arises from doubts about its availability, indeed unavailability, the history of the presence of the Argentine helps to make an assessment. Not definitive, because the physical conditions change, but certainly considered.

FIVE YEARS AT MAX – A simple look at how many times Joya has stamped the card says that before last season, in his first five years at Juve, Dybala never dropped below 30 league appearances and 42 total seasonal games. In his first year in black and white he played 46 games out of 52 total, the following year 48 out of 57 with a single stop due to a strain, the following again 46 out of 54 with the maximum number of goals (26) and only one stop due to thigh problems , Allegri’s last season 42 out of 51 with the bulk of the scudetto absences already in his pocket and with Sarri still 46 out of 52. These are not numbers for a fragile athlete.

THE TRAUMA AND THE ANOMALY – In a year that has already begun not so easily due to a urinary tract infection and the unabsorbed waste of the excesses of the previous season, in the economy of last season in which Paulo Dybala played only half of the games, 26 out of 52, weighs like a boulder the injury to the medial collateral that took him off the field on January 10 and saw him return only on April 7, three months, with a clear traumatic cause. The real anomaly is this year, in which (including the preseason) he stopped four times due to four different muscular problems: he is still 17 appearances out of 25 games, far from the rhythms of his first Juventus five-year period but also from the opposite ones of last season. .

COVID FACTOR – A study on his years with the Lady, updated to the last few weeks, says that out of 54 matches due to injury in six and a half years with Juventus, 31 have been since 2019. So much so that from the player’s tour we have come to hypothesize, certainly without confirmation, that something could have changed with Covid, which Dybala suffered in a non-light form in spring 2020. A sensitive topic, if the girlfriend Oriana Sabatini in the last few days wanted to publish a story to point out: “Unlike what they say, my family, my fiance and I are not isolated. Luckily we are fine and without Covid “. But otherwise, looking at the career as a whole instead of just the last year, one would say that betting on Dybala’s physique would be a safe bet.

December 30 – 9:29 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Dybala #contract #linked #attendance #year #ironman #numbers