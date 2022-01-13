The Argentine would have been irritated by the bearish strategy in the negotiations for his new contract and would open up to other solutions

While Juve are still metabolizing the defeat in the Super Cup, alarming rumors are bouncing from Argentina on the renewal of Dybala. In fact, the Argentine would have been irritated by the downward strategy chosen by Juve, and would not even have liked the words of the CEO. Maurizio Arrivabene and the repeated references for the signing of the new contract.

According to what was revealed by the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo of TyC Sports “barring a radical change in his situation, Paulo Dybala has decided not to renew the contract expiring on 30/06/2022 with Juventus”. A radical novelty for Juve, which would be forced to overturn all its market strategy and its plans for the future.

“The player – also reads a tweet from the journalist – is angry that the club has changed the conditions for his renewal. With this scenario, he will listen to other offers.” a new team on a free transfer.

January 13, 2022 (change January 13, 2022 | 09:16)

