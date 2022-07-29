Paulo Dybala, the Joya of Rome, is the cover man of Sportweek, the Gazzetta weekly on newsstands on Saturday attached to the newspaper. We tell you about the lesser known aspects of the Argentine who drove the Giallorossi part of the capital crazy, the universe of his passions and the people he surrounds himself with. In his new adventure he will be followed by a large staff, from the chef to the bodyguard, from mother hen Alicia to his girlfriend Oriana. And obviously by Kaia and Bowen, the two beloved dogs to whom he also dedicated an Instagram page (Our.akitas) followed by over 40,000 followers. Crazy about Joya is also Claudia Gerini, a very enthusiastic actress, a permanent presence in the stands at the Olimpico. She told us that she is sure that Dybala will become an idol: “So much love will win him over. With him prospects change, we will scare everyone, he will never regret the choice. And without the striped shirt it is much nicer … The 10? He is not stupid, he knows that he has belonged to Totti for ever and ever ”.

Galliani

–

This week’s Sportweek also tells you the secrets and passions of the man who took Milan on his shoulders and accompanied them to the Scudetto. The Frenchman Olivier Giroud will not be a talent but he is reliable, he will not win the Ballon d’Or but he has won everything, he will not be the top scorer but he remains a guarantee. While waiting for Milan to find those who believe themselves to be God (Ibra), those who believe in God can count on. And in the interview that follows, Jean-Pierre Papin tells us about all the French of Milan: Olivier, Maignan, Kalulu, Hernandez and the newcomer Adli (“He has everything to do well, shooting and assists, running, vision of the game and great technique”). Among other things, the interview with the happiest fan in the world must be read: Adriano Galliani, who turns 78 on Saturday, poses for Sportweek with the jerseys of his favorite teams, Milan, Monza and Olimpia. Three teams that this year have given him immense trophies and joys: “In less than a month, three incredible emotions from the teams of my life. For the historic promotion to Serie A I confess that I cried. Now Monza is my The Last Dance… ”.