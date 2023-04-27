The final of World it is a moment that will remain forever in the minds of the players, the fans but also the relatives of the protagonists on the pitch. In the latest episode of Behind the Gameavailable on the Premier League Youtube channel, Ian Wright together with Oriana Sabatini (Dybala’s girlfriend) and Emiliano Martinezsome have revealed behind the scenes of the World Cup final against France, especially on the lottery of penalties: “I saved the penalty and I had already told Paulo that if I did, the next penalty would have to be taken low and central”. These are the first words of the “Dibu” which then continues: “Do you know why? Because the pressure is all on the goalkeeper and he will definitely dive. Nobody wants to look stupid in a World Cup final by standing still in the centre.” This is the background revealed by the goalkeeper of the Argentine national team and of Aston Villa. Subsequently the focus switched to Oriana Sabatini and hers sensations during the penalty kicked by Dybala: “I hyperventilated. It was really emotional to think about what that penalty meant to him. I started crying my eyes out.”