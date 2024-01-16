After two and a half years at the head of the team, the Portuguese coach José Mourinho was fired moments ago of the technical direction of the professional team of AS Roma, from Italy, after chaining a series of adverse results in Serie A and especially after being eliminated in the Italian Cup in the classic against Lazio.
When it seemed that the famous dance of names to find his replacement was beginning, the team in which the Argentine world champions Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala play quickly found themselves with the announcement of their new coach: it is nothing less than Daniele De Rossiidol of the institution for what he did as a footballer.
The 40-year-old former central midfielder will thus return to Rome four years after his farewell to the club of his loves to begin his remembered adventure with Boca Juniors in Argentina (2019-20), which marked his retirement from the activity and the fulfillment of one of his football dreams.
Does De Rossi have a history as a coach? Yes, first he had experience as a technical assistant in the Italian team, and then he made his debut as head coach in Spal, also in Italy, for 17 games.
“We are happy to be able to hand over the technical responsibility of AS Roma to Daniele De Rossi, as we believe that the leadership and ambition that have always characterized him They can be decisive in pursuing the team's goals for the season until the end. We knew the indissoluble bond that binds Daniele to the club, but the enthusiasm with which he immediately accepted this challenge for the coming months convinced us even more of his ability to be a guide for the players and a proud representative of the values of this club. Welcome home, Daniel,” said the owners Friedkin, of American origin, in a statement. How will the former Xeneize fare?
