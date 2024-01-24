Dybala and Oriana Sabatini, wedding dress by Dolce&Gabbana and… The details of the wedding revealed

Roma striker Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini: where and when the wedding will be celebrated. All the details

Dybala marries Oriana Sabatini, wedding details revealed

Paulo Dybala and Oriana Sabatini will get married in a few months. According to LAM, the wedding between the Roma striker and his girlfriend should be celebrated on July 20, 2024 in Argentina.

The wedding guests? About 300 according to these rumors and among these also many well-known faces from the world of football and music.

Read also – Georgina Rodriguez, lady Ronaldo with crystal dress, look… Kardashian. The photos

Dybala marries Oriana Sabatini, wedding dress by Dolce&Gabbana for her

Rumors report that Oriana Sabatini would have chosen to wear it as a wedding dress a personalized creation for you from Dolce&Gabbana. The choice of wedding planner it would have fallen on Claudia Villafañe.

The location chosen by Dybala and Oriana it should be the Haras Exaltación de la Cruz, which is located near Buenos Aires.

The couple started dating in 2018, when Paulo was playing for Juventus. After living together in Turin, I moved to Rome. And now the countdown to the wedding has started.

Read also – Osimhen-Napoli, the clause that can take him to the Premier League has been revealed

Sign up for WhatsApp

