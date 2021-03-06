The grand finale of I am, great battles – broadcast on Friday, March 5 – presented the duel between ‘Dyango’ Y ‘Sandro’, the latter occupying the seat of consecrated person.

“All this season of battles I have had it difficult and we have to keep it that way,” he said. Tony cam before indicating that he chose Jairo Tafur, ‘Dyango’, as his challenger.

For this gala, the impersonator of the Spanish singer chose “Away from the eyes”, Introductory single from the first LP Dyango released in 1969.

For his part, the consecrated ‘Sandro’ came on stage with “Because I love you”, one of the best songs by the Argentine singer-songwriter, which appears on the album A girl and a guitar (1968).

Already in the returns stage, it was Maricarmen Marín who indicated that she did not know what to do.

“How wonderful to be in this situation where you have to choose the best of the best,” said the former member of Bella water.

“I adore you both. They have made me cry ”; Mauri Stern recognized, who cast the first vote in favor of the impersonator of the Spanish balladeer, while his partner opted for ‘Sandro’.

Finally, the responsibility of choosing who would go to the grand finale of I am, great battles fell on Tony Succar, whose vote went to Jairo Tafur. “Get a record out now!” The Grammy winner asked ‘Dyango’ before showing his board.

