The impersonator of Dyango in I am, Jairo Tafur, managed to be credited as the winner of Great Battles, Great Celebrities in the recent edition held on February 13.

Together with the Peruvian singer Susan Ochoa they managed to be crowned as winners of the new edition of the characterization program. They both performed the song “I live for her”, which led to them winning the jackpot.

After the show, the artist shared a video on his social networks leaving a message to his fans.

Tafur He thanked the public for the affection for the 93,000 votes he obtained to be the champion. Also, he did the same referring to the winner of two silver gulls in Viña del Mar.

“This trophy is yours, my beautiful people. Thank you very much for believing in me. Thanks to Susan Ochoa for dedicating her time and helping me in this beautiful competition, she is a winner ”, she said ‘Dyango’ via Instagram.

“Thanks to you, God and the trust you have in me. For this reason, I work a lot so that you can have something good about me on stage ”, he added.

‘Dyango’ and Susan Ochoa in close final

The artists fought in a fierce duel to the duets formed by ‘Juan Gabriel’ with Amy Gutiérrez, and ‘Amy Winehouse’ with Shantall Oneto.

They all showed their best talent in singing and imitation on the set of I am. However, only one couple managed to lift the trophy.

