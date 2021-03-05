As a child, I took to assigning to an imaginary purple cow all the consequences of many mischiefs. At the time when my little sister was walking on a leash and an invisible dog and simulating puffs of steam with steam that she smoked in chocolate cigarettes, I got to blame the purple cow for having left a statuette like the Venus de Milo porcelain or the crayoned Sistine of a once white wall. The fact is that purple is my color and when I think about it I have plenty of reasons to taste it …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS