Germany is thawing after the extreme cold. At the start of the week, however, the German Weather Service (DWD) warns of dangerous weather conditions. It remains extreme. All information in the weather ticker.

The end of the cold wave in Germany is heralded by dangerous black ice.

The German Weather Service (DWD) issued an official warning at the start of the week.

The ice air is being pushed back to the north, and spring is just around the corner. Experts expect extreme weather changes.

Update from February 16, 1:15 p.m.: The freezing winter weather is on the decline. The polar air pushes warm air out of Germany. The cold stays the longest in the east. Here it is still important to be careful: risk of black ice!

Because, on Wednesday night, rain is coming from the west, the German Weather Service (DWD) announced. In the south-east and in the low mountain range, the weather service warns again of black ice and lightly freezing rain. From Western Pomerania to the Eastern Ore Mountains as well as in Eastern Bavaria there is light frost to -3 degrees. Otherwise, the weather experts expect temperatures between 7 to 2 degrees. It will be changeable until Thursday. But the precipitation is slowly withdrawing. By the weekend at the latest, winter will be history and how.

Weather in Germany: extreme weather changes

“Extreme weather in February – the winter month is turning completely towards spring!” Describes meteorologist Dominik Jung from the weather service Q.met the current weather situation. “We will get the warmest air masses possible for the time of year. We also get a real spring high with lots of sunshine, ”predicts Jung. With its extreme cold spell, the weatherman was right in the end. After extremely cold, he follows his prognosis, now extremely warm.

“Even as a meteorologist, you rarely experience such a drastic change in weather,” says the weather expert. Sunday the highs slowly climb up to 15 degrees. From Sunday and at the beginning of the next week even to peak values ​​of up to 20 degrees. According to the current DWD trend forecast, a temperature increase of up to 15 degrees is possible on Sunday and Monday. It remains to be seen whether the spring high will build up so tremendously.

Update from February 16, 6:19 a.m.: At the edge of the low pressure areas in the near Eastern Atlantic, mild sea air flows into Germany. Deep “Yukon” is slowly bringing Germany out of the permafrost. The end of the Arctic cold spell is accompanied by black ice.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of black ice on Monday morning, especially in the eastern half of Germany. According to the DWD weather experts, there is light snowfall in the far east and south-east. to be attributed. In the course of the morning, however, the “slippery situation” relaxes. In the morning in the north there is sometimes a dense side with visibility below 150 meters.

The maximum values ​​in Easter and the southeast are between 2 and 7 degrees, sometimes 10 degrees. In the west and southwest there are spring fever with 14 degrees (!).

Freezing rain and snow have led to numerous traffic accidents, especially in northern Germany. There were injuries, at least one person was killed.

Official warning of black ice! The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of drizzle and freezing rain in large parts of Germany. © Screenshot DWD weather

Red alert! DWD with an urgent weather warning at the start of the week – but then the tide turns

Update from February 15, 9 p.m .: In spite of Severe weather warnings in front smoothness and frost in many parts Germany could be the first forerunners of the Spring to announce. Again German weather service in his prediction indicates that the Temperatures then clearly. Maximum temperatures up to 13 degrees Celsius are then expected in the west and south-west. In the east and south is regionally with rain to be expected, but during the day it should then remain largely dry.

The trend is expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday as well. The Temperatures then stay in the plus with Maximum values by twelve degrees. So that was it for now with that winter? “The winter is now retreating, but it can always strike again,” estimates Weather-Expert Dominik Jung the situation opposite Bild newspaper on. Especially in March it could then close again Cold spells come.

Red alert! DWD with urgent weather warning at the start of the week – “Stay in the house”

Update from February 15, 3:22 p.m .: Despite the risk of black ice in large parts of Germany, there was no renewed traffic chaos with major closures on Monday. The railway also reported only a few disruptions on Twitter by the afternoon. Because of the ice warnings, lessons were canceled in numerous regions of Lower Saxony.

There was a cold record in Marienberg-Kühnhaide. In the place in the Ore Mountains near the Czech border, low temperatures of at least -29 degrees prevailed at night. Kachelmannwetter reported this on Twitter and spoke of the coldest night of winter. Since Kühnhaide does not belong to the monitoring network of the German Weather Service (DWD), Dachwig in Thuringia was the coldest place in Germany with minus 23.3 degrees on Monday night.

Red alert! DWD with urgent weather warning at the start of the week – “Stay in the house”

First report from February 15, 2021, 9.48 a.m .: Offenbach – At the start of the new week it can be dangerous again on Germany’s roads. The German Weather Service (DWD) has published a severe weather warning * and in its Warning card (As of Monday, Feb 15, 09:01 a.m.) numerous red-colored areas. Especially in western Germany, for example in the entire section between Bremerhaven in the north and Saarbrücken in south-west Germany, the DWD warns of dangerous black ice. Freezing rain or drizzle could cause dangerous weather conditions, especially for drivers. You should therefore be particularly careful on the streets!

The reason for the dangerous weather situation is the foothills of a strong Atlantic depression that spreads to Germany. According to the DWD, it will initiate a “significant change in weather” and bring significantly warmer sea air with freezing rain to Germany. The warning is initially valid until at least 5 p.m.

Red alert! The current weather warning map of the DWD shows dangerous black ice, especially in western Germany. © DWD screenshot

Weather in Germany: DWD with urgent appeal about black ice – “Stay in the house”

Due to the considerable dangers for both motorists and pedestrians, the DWD calls on the population to stay at home in such black ice conditions. “There are severe disabilities in road and rail traffic. Avoid Driving! Stay in the house! “, so the urgent appeal of the DWD.

The DWD also identifies danger areas in the east. Here the weather service warns of severe frost at temperatures between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees. In addition, drivers are warned of possible snow drifts that could be associated with the onset of snowfall in the evening.

Weather in Germany leads to slippery conditions: Advance warning from the DWD

In the middle of Germany (see orange dashed areas in the warning map) dangerous weather conditions can also occur. Here the DWD issued advance information on Sunday evening. “During the course of Monday, precipitation will come from the west. At the beginning, these sometimes fall as snow, but quickly turn into rain. As a result, black ice must be expected on the frozen ground. In some cases, considerable restrictions in rail and road traffic are to be expected, ”it says. The weather service wants to point out the possible dangers at an early stage, but cannot yet precisely delimit the affected areas. The information is therefore updated in the course of the day, according to the DWD.

The north and east of Germany was already hit by the heaviest snowfalls in decades. Such conditions are not to be expected this week, but the warnings of the DWD should still be taken to heart by the population.

Weather in Germany: After black ice it gets milder – spring is approaching

As the week progressed, the DWD predicts that it will be increasingly mild. In initially changeable conditions with rain, the temperatures rise to up to 14 degrees by the weekend. In the west, even highs of 17 degrees could be reached on Sunday. In addition, hardly any precipitation is to be expected. Spring is in the starting blocks. (va) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

