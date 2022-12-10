Home page World

The landscape on a forest path is covered with snow. In many regions of Germany it will snow on Saturday. © Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Symbolbild

Winter is showing itself in full force: Not only are up to 20 centimeters of fresh snow expected for the weekend, but also minus 10 degrees Celsius.

Offenbach/Munich – It’s snowing just in time for the Advent season: Fresh snow is expected in many regions of Germany for the weekend. On Saturday it should snow mainly in the south and east, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced in Offenbach early in the morning. Despite the onset of winter, Bavaria is facing the big cold hammer.

Onset of winter in Germany: DWD warns of 20 centimeters of fresh snow in the weather forecast

Up to five centimeters of fresh snow are expected in many places, and even up to ten centimeters in the Alpine region. According to the DWD forecast, snow showers are also possible in the low mountain ranges on Saturday. The maximum values ​​are two degrees during the day, on the North Sea islands a maximum of three degrees is reached.

The Birgit low pressure area over the Mediterranean Sea is responsible for the snow showers Weather.com mixed with warm air from Northern Europe. While precipitation occurs there in the form of rain, most of the snowfall is expected in Eastern Europe. In the current weather forecast, the website even speaks of up to 20 centimeters in the Alps in relation to the fresh snow in Germany. In contrast, no snow will fall in north-west Germany.

Weather in Germany: DWD expects a forecast of minus ten degrees on Monday night

The DWD expects widespread frost on Sunday night with values ​​around minus seven degrees in its weather forecast. It will continue to snow in the south and south-east, and there may be snow or sleet showers on the North and Baltic Seas. Otherwise it is often cloudy or foggy. The sky remains mostly cloudy during the course of the day, and the weather service expects new snowfall between the Alps and the eastern low mountain range. According to the DWD, only isolated snow showers are to be expected in other parts of the country. During the day, the maximum values ​​​​are three degrees, on Monday night there can be severe frost with values ​​around minus ten degrees.

It could snow again next week. According to the information, the new week will start on Monday with dense clouds and some snow. In Saxony, the snowfall is likely to last longer, according to the experts. (cgsc with dpa)