From: Caroline Schaefer

Storms will roll over Germany in the coming days. But on Thursday it’s time to sweat again, especially in the south it’s going to be really hot.

Munich – Midsummer is gradually over. But before Germany is faced with the announced weather change with storms, it will be hot again – at least in the south of the country. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there is even a risk of extreme heat stress on the Upper and High Rhine.

Heat hammer in Germany: Up to 36 degrees possible

In large parts of the country, the heat will return again on Thursday (October 24). According to the DWD, it will remain mostly dry, only from the west to the middle there could be occasional rain and thunderstorms.

It’s getting hot again in Germany. The DWD warns of severe to extreme heat stress. © German Weather Service (DWD)

In the south and east, on the other hand, there are numerous hours of sunshine. The maximum values ​​​​are in the north and northwest at 22 to 27 degrees. In the rest of the Federal Republic, temperatures climb to 26 to 32 degrees, in the south even up to 36 degrees are possible.

Weather in Germany: DWD warns of severe heat stress

That is why the DWD also warns of severe thermal stress, i.e. a perceived temperature of between 32 and 38 degrees. In the extreme south and west of Baden-Württemberg there is even a threat of “extreme thermal stress”, i.e. temperatures of 38 degrees with a purple alert.

In these federal states, the DWD warns of heat on Thursday:

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Bavaria

Hesse

Saarland

Rhineland-Palatinate

Temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius are forecast for today. © Thomas Warnack/dpa

The heat is likely to become a burden for the elderly and people in need of care. Especially when the nighttime temperatures in densely built-up urban areas have barely dropped. With a few tips, you can at least cool down your own apartment. In the afternoon and evening hours it gets uncomfortable in places. Heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail and squalls are imminent in the southwest and west. Occasionally there is severe weather potential. (cheese)