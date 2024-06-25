Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

After heavy rain and flooding, summer has arrived. But the next storms are already on the horizon. The hottest day of the year awaits on Saturday.

Update from 26 June, 9.15 a.m.: The heat stress in Germany is increasing. In the south – Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria – the first thunderstorms with hail and extremely heavy rain are already on the way.

Storms in Germany: DWD warns of thunderstorms and heavy rain

The German Weather Service (DWD) is warning of heavy rain, sometimes up to 70 litres per square metre in just a few hours. According to the DWD, the Black Forest, Swabian Forest and the Bavarian Alpine foothills are particularly affected.

Low pressure areas over the Mediterranean pump this moist and hot air to Germany, explains wetter.com-Meteorologist Alban Burster. “Sometimes there is so much rain that there is a risk of flash floods.”

Otherwise, there is plenty of sunshine in central and northern Germany. Maximum temperatures are between 27 and 32 degrees. Only in the south and by the sea is it a little cooler at 23 to 27 degrees.

New wave of storms rolls towards Germany: DWD warns of thunderstorms after heatwave

First report from June 25, 2024

Munich – While Switzerland is still battling with the fatal consequences of the severe storms of the past few days, the weather in Germany has recently stabilized. After the severe floods at the beginning of June, there were mostly pleasant days that made us want summer.

The coming days promise plenty of sunshine, with temperatures even exceeding 30 degrees in some regions. But the next storms are already on the horizon.

Weather in Germany remains pleasant for the time being, with a few exceptions, especially in the south

The sunny start to the week on Monday (24 June) will be replaced by an equally summery Tuesday, as graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net promises. Throughout Germany we can look forward to lots of sunshine and temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. The conditions are ideal for a visit to the outdoor pool, especially along the Rhine. However, it will probably rain in the south towards the evening. Thunderstorms are expected, especially on the edge of the Alps. In the rest of the country, however, the weather will remain pleasant.

Something is brewing: Germany is expecting a heatwave of up to 36 degrees this weekend, followed by heavy thunderstorms. (Symbolic photo/collage) © Imago/wetter.net

However, in the coming days there may be isolated showers and heat thunderstorms throughout Germany, warns the German Weather Service (DWD). As temperatures rise, so does humidity. The result, according to Jung, is “an unpleasant, oppressive humidity” that will persist over the next few days. The risk of storms this week is mainly in the south.

Weather forecast in Germany: According to the DWD forecast, it will be really hot on Saturday

Tuesday, June 25: Lots of sun, very warm. Heat warnings in the north. Later showers and thunderstorms on the edge of the Alps. Maximum temperatures: 25 to 30 degrees.

Lots of sun, very warm. Heat warnings in the north. Later showers and thunderstorms on the edge of the Alps. Maximum temperatures: 25 to 30 degrees. Wednesday, June 26: Mostly pleasant with 25 to 30 degrees. Cloudy only in the south, with isolated showers.

Mostly pleasant with 25 to 30 degrees. Cloudy only in the south, with isolated showers. Thursday, June 27: Very cloudy, with showers in the south, a mix of sun and clouds in the rest of the country. Heavy rain possible in isolated cases. Maximum temperatures: mostly between 27 and 32 degrees.

Very cloudy, with showers in the south, a mix of sun and clouds in the rest of the country. Heavy rain possible in isolated cases. Maximum temperatures: mostly between 27 and 32 degrees. Friday, June 28: Still pleasant in the morning, showers approaching in the west. Increased risk of storms in the east and south in the afternoon. Humid and hot 28 to 33 degrees.

Still pleasant in the morning, showers approaching in the west. Increased risk of storms in the east and south in the afternoon. Humid and hot 28 to 33 degrees. Saturday, June 29: The hottest day so far with 36 degrees in some areas is forecast. Storms are likely to develop across Germany in the afternoon.

The hottest day so far with 36 degrees in some areas is forecast. Storms are likely to develop across Germany in the afternoon. Sunday, June 30th: Cloudy, with occasional sunshine in the north and the Rhine-Main area. Temperatures will cool to a maximum of 18 to 21 degrees.

Source: DWD, wetter.net

“Heat peak before the slide”: Weather forecast for the weekend is clouded in Germany

However, the short summer interlude will probably be over by the weekend. According to the forecasts of several weather models, the next wave of storms is already rolling towards Germany, which will bring noticeably fresher air. According to the forecast from wetter.net, Saturday, June 29th, will probably be the hottest day of the year so far, but the weather will change over the course of the evening. “We can expect a heat peak on Saturday just before the temperature drops,” says wetter.net expert Jung.

According to the current forecast, after bright sunshine and temperatures of up to 36 degrees, heavy thunderstorms with heavy rain in some areas will follow. A storm front will move across Germany from the southwest to the northeast during the night of Sunday, June 30th. “It will be significantly cooler again from Sunday,” announces Dominik Jung. In the southeastern half, it will remain cloudy, with some heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Was the end of June perhaps a foretaste of the “hellish summer of the millennium”? One expert predicts an extreme summer of previously unknown proportions for Europe.