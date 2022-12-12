Home page World

Of: Isabelle Jentzsch

Winter has reached Germany, but the freezing cold is yet to come. Snow, frost and a passing low create danger on the roads.

Offenbach/Munich – Please dress warmly, the weather in Germany will be icy. The new week begins with frosty temperatures. Throughout Germany, the thermometer showed minus degrees early Monday morning. Only on the coasts is it a bit milder, with temperatures around 0 degrees. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of severe frost above the fresh snow cover, especially in southern Germany.

Motorists should therefore be particularly careful. According to the DWD, light snowfall, freezing wet and frost are possible throughout Monday morning. This can lead to slippery roads and result in traffic accidents. At the same time, there may be dense fog in places in western and southwestern Germany, with visibility below 150 meters.

Weather in Germany: temperatures remain frosty

The polar cold air will probably dominate the weather in Germany for the whole week. “It’s gotten cold. And it will remain cold for some time,” explained DWD meteorologist Felix Dietzsch. The weather in some regions could become a bit milder in the middle of the week at the earliest and thus weaken the onset of winter a little.

On Tuesday, December 13th there may be light snowfall in the late afternoon and evening from southern Baden to the Allgäu. According to the DWD, cloud fields are to be expected in the north and north-east, but it should only snow a little locally. It will be warmest on the Rhine and the coasts, with a maximum temperature of +2 degrees. In the rest of Germany it remains freezing cold, with temperatures between 0 and -5 degrees. According to the DWD, it should be even colder on Wednesday night. The thermometer should drop to -2 to -10 degrees, locally there can also be severe frost below -10 degrees.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of frost and freezing rain. (Iconic image) © Imago Images/imagebroker/Sonja Jordan

Frost and snow: The DWD warns of freezing rain and ice

On Wednesday, December 14th you should be extra careful on the streets. The DWD warns of freezing rain and an increased risk of ice in some regions, including in Bavaria. In the southern half of Germany there is precipitation due to a passing marginal low, explains DWD meteorologist Dietzsch. On the northern side of the air mass limit, the precipitation falls as snow, probably between the Danube and Thuringia or Saxony. But south of the air mass limit, the precipitation turns to rain and that could lead to freezing rain due to the frost, according to Dietzsch.

Freezing rain can also occur locally in the south on Thursday. Snowfall is also possible in the south and on the lake. Otherwise it is partly cloudy, partly friendly, but mostly dry. Commuters with bicycles and cars in particular should therefore be careful on the roads this week. Otherwise there could be numerous slippery accidents like at the weekend in Bavaria. (ij)