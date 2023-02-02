Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Split

Storm: Two bicycles were knocked over by the wind. It was pouring rain in stormy Hanover. © Marco Rauch/dpa picture radio

Weather in Germany on Wednesday morning: warnings of heavy snowfall in parts of Bavaria, strong gusts of wind in the north, frost and ice in the south.

Munich – The weather map of the German weather service lights up red, orange and yellow on Wednesday morning: Some regions of Germany have to prepare for extreme weather at the start of the day.

Red alert for parts of Bavaria on Wednesday morning – warning of heavy snowfall with heavy snow drifts (storm) above 1000 meters in the Alps and in the Bavarian Forest. © Screenshot DWD

The DWD warnings in detail:

Heavy snowfall with heavy snowdrifts (storm) above 1000 meters in the Alps and in the Bavarian Forest

Light snowfall, partly with snowdrifts in the southern low mountain ranges and on the edge of the Alps.

Widespread storm and wind gusts, sometimes also heavy storm gusts in the south of Bavaria, Thuringia and Saxony and the south-east of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Light frost and low levels of slippery weather in the high elevations of the low mountain ranges.

Continuous rain in the Sauerland and Siegerland.

From midday thaw in the northern Black Forest.

Weather warnings for Germany: gusts of wind, frost, continuous rain and ice

Several warnings from the DWD hit individual regions at once: Between Cham and Passau in Lower Bavaria, heavy snowfall, gusts of wind, snowdrifts must be expected. The region between Paderborn and Siegen in North Rhine-Westphalia expect gusts of wind, continuous rain, low levels of ice and frost on Wednesday morning. Large parts of Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria must expect gusts of wind.

It is particularly windy in the higher elevations of Germany: gusty gusts and heavy gusts of wind whirl the exposed locations of the low mountain ranges upside down. Individual hurricane-like gusts hit the Alpine peaks. According to the DWD, the snowfall limit in the Bavarian Forest is initially around 400 m, in the Alps 600 to 800 meters, and generally increases to 800 to 1100 meters during the day.

Weather on Wednesday: Germany gets uncomfortable, wet and cold weather – sometimes mild

Foothills of a low ensure the uncomfortable weather. The weather is also uncomfortable for the rest of Wednesday in Germany. According to Wetter.de it will remain unstable in the south and west of Germany, with lots of clouds and occasional rain – the wet and cold weather will also move to the north-west over the course of Wednesday.

The north-east and east only have to reckon with rain initially. Here it can be milder later. At times the sun also shows up and it is generally friendlier. The daily highs are loud Wetter.de at one degree in the Vogtland and up to nine degrees on the Lower Rhine. Munich’s maximum daily temperature is four degrees, in Berlin and Dresden it will be up to six degrees, Hamburg can expect up to seven degrees and Frankfurt am Main up to eight degrees. (cat)