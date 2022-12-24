Home page World

A passer-by walks past a Christmas market in sleet. © picture alliance/dpa | Henning Kaiser

From the dream of the “White Christmas”: This year the festival will be mild, rainy and sometimes windy. The German Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings for Christmas Eve.

Offenbach – For a long time, people in this country hoped for snow at Christmas, but now it’s clear: the weather in Germany on December 24th and the Christmas holidays will be wet, gray and windy. From the Dream of a White Christmas. Because the temperatures are too mild, instead of snowflakes, rain is pattering down from the sky in many places. For certain regions, the German Weather Service (DWD) even issues a severe weather warning on Christmas Eve.

Weather in Germany at Christmas: Mild, grey, wet and windy

Christmas Eve and the Christmas holidays will be mild – too mild for a White Christmas. According to the DWD, the temperatures throughout Germany are above zero, sometimes even in the double-digit range. On Christmas Eve, the minimum values ​​​​reach four degrees in the northwest up to maximum values ​​of 13 degrees in the south of Germany. According to the weather forecast, it will be even a bit warmer on Christmas Day, on Boxing Day the temperatures will continue to climb and range from six degrees in north-west to 14 degrees in southern Germany.

Weather in Germany at Christmas: In these regions there is a severe weather warning on Christmas Eve

The German Weather Service issued a severe weather warning for individual regions on December 24th. The reason for this is a westerly current that brings mild, humid sea air from the Atlantic to Germany. Heavy rain and storms can occur in the Allgäu. From Thursday evening to Christmas Eve, precipitation of up to 140 liters per square meter can fall there.

Storm gusts are expected by the weather experts in the northern low mountain ranges and the Alps. The German Weather Service warns of stormy gusts with strengths of up to eight to nine on the Beaufort scale, especially in the ridges and summits of some low mountain ranges and the Alps. The DWD weather experts warn that severe gusts of wind of up to ten Beaufort can sometimes occur on exposed peaks. The Beaufort scale is divided into strengths from zero (calm) to twelve (hurricane). Wind gusts can occur in the federal state of Saxony.

On the Christmas weekend there is also a risk of ice in parts of the far north of Germany: on the border with Denmark and in the north-east of the Federal Republic of Germany, temperatures can reach values ​​around freezing. Occasionally it comes to slippery, frost and frozen wet.