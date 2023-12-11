Home page World

The flood disaster in the Ahr Valley in 2021 is considered homemade. The German Weather Service wants to better inform people in affected regions in the future.

Offenbach – The civil Federal Agency for Space and Flight Science Nasa recently confirmed what many were probably already thinking: 2023 was the warmest year since records began. Fatal consequences for nature became apparent early in the year, the Alps have lost so much icelike never before.

In addition to record heat in many countries, especially in southern countries, there were severe floods in many places. Neighboring Austria, as well as Serbia and Croatia, were particularly badly hit in midsummer. After the heavy snowfall at the beginning of winter There is now a threat of flooding and flooding in Germany too. The news is likely to bring back bad memories, especially in the Ahr Valley.

DWD wants to make information accessible to people – in order to avoid catastrophes like the one in Ahrtahl

At least 135 people died in a violent flood in the summer of 2021, and countless lost their belongings. The region is still struggling with the devastating consequences. Particularly spicy: supposedly Authorities knew about the dangersPeople were not warned, let alone evacuated.

According to the DWD, all necessary information from the German Weather Service (DWD) was available to those responsible. “But the information didn’t always get to where it should have been,” says DWD spokesman Uwe Kirsche. The federal authority is reacting and is currently planning a free “natural hazards portal” that is accessible to everyone.

According to Kirsche, all relevant information for the population will be offered in a bundled form for the first time in the digital portal. Among other things, the amount of rain, river levels and topographical conditions should be taken into account. For example, whether the affected location is in a narrow valley and where the water can only drain poorly or not at all.

“Weather warnings must be made more understandable” – DWD reacts to flood disaster

The weather extremes are already increasing noticeably. The portal is intended to help prevent a catastrophe like the one in the Ahr Valley. On the one hand, it should provide the responsible authorities who have to order complex and costly evacuation with a better basis for decision-making. On the other hand, the online portal should also be accessible to private individuals so that they can obtain personal information about the situation.

Thanks to real-time data, the DWD portal is intended to show, for example, how great the risk of flooding is in your own street. “Warnings must become simpler and more understandable and they must better describe the specific consequences that threaten,” says Kirsche. Especially since the immense costs of reconstruction must be borne by every taxpayer.

Dangerous storm warnings: The legal situation has so far slowed down DWD

According to the DWD, the offer is being developed together with other authorities such as the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief. In order for this to be possible, the law to which the DWD is subject must be changed. According to its legal mandate, it must warn, but is only allowed to offer free weather forecasts that go beyond warnings to the general public to a very limited extent.

The DWD spokesman is confident that the necessary change in the law will come in 2024 – it is said that both the federal government and the state and regional authorities would be very interested in such an information portal. (rku/dpa)