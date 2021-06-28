OfMartina Lippl shut down

Humid heat and then it simmers tremendously for the next 48 hours. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of strong storms with flash floods and hail. Tornadoes are also possible.

Update from June 28th, 8:05 p.m .: The most violent thunderstorm cells in Baden-Württemberg have migrated further south and thus the Swiss border. There is a warning of severe thunderstorms with gusts of up to 115 km / h, extremely heavy rain and hail until 9.30 p.m. It should be just as violent around Heppenheim, where thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain and hail are forecast until 8.30 p.m., and gusts of up to 100 km / h must also be expected here.

Update from June 28, 7:10 p.m .: The German Weather Service has declared the highest severe weather warning level for a very large area south of Stuttgart. A huge thunderstorm front is moving across the country there – with severe thunderstorms with extremely heavy rain, squalls and hail with grain sizes of up to four centimeters. The storms can last into the night here. It can be just as violent south of Mainz to the border to Baden-Württemberg, here hailstones of up to three centimeters have been announced. Violent thunderstorm cells including heavy rain can also occur in the region around Paderborn and around Hamm.

Weather in Germany: DWD warns of a possible tornado – “Can hit us at any time”

First report from June 28th: It starts again in the next few hours: thunderstorms with hail, flash floods and tornadoes threaten. In the southwest – but also on the border with the Niederladen – the situation is extremely explosive. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), there is a risk of tornados here.

In other parts of Germany, too, it can get violent in the next 48 hours. Deep “Xero” over France pushes hot and humid air to Germany. There is a bull heat at up to 33 degrees. Which place does it happen at which point in time? So far it has been a storm advance information (as of 1:15 p.m.). According to its own information, the DWD will promptly give one official severe weather warning out.

Red alert! New storm situation in Germany

The DWD weather experts expect the first thunderstorms on Monday, initially in the west, then further in North Rhine-Westphalia and in the evenings in Lower Saxony. Starting from Belgium to Southern Lower Saxony The DWD warns that severe thunderstorms can occur.

At the same time, im Black Forest and Swabian Alb expect thunderstorms. In the evening there are also strong thunderstorms coming from Switzerland and Eastern France as well as from the Alps.

Storms with hail and heavy rain: DWD warns of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes

Severe weather potential from large hail – by five centimeters

heavy rain – 30 liters per square meter

Heavy gusts of wind (80 to 100 km / h) – in the southwest hurricane-like gusts (around 110 km / h)

There is a risk of tornados on the border with the Netherlands

“Can meet us at any time” – weather expert on Torando danger

“A tornado like the one in the Czech Republic can hit us in Germany at any time!” Warns meteorologist Dominik Jung von wetter.net. With the new storm in Germany, even tornadoes could form. On Monday afternoon and especially on Tuesday night, according to Jung, there will be violent storms in the west, southwest and south.

Heavy rains – weather service warns of “extreme storms”

According to the DWD, larger thunderstorm complexes can form on Tuesday night in the southwest. The thunderstorm cluster then takes the northeast train to reach the central parts of the country in the second half of the night.

In Baden-Württemberg to Hesse, Franconia and Thuringia, something comes from heaven. The DWD weather experts are expecting stormy rains and heavy gusts of wind. According to the first DWD forecasts, between 20 and 40 liters per square meter can come together in a few hours. In the south-west, 40 to 60 liters per square meter, locally also around 80 liters per square meter – that falls into the DWD category of “extreme storms”.

No relaxation in sight – bad weather for the German championship game on Tuesday

The next storm relay will follow on Tuesday afternoon, predicts weather expert Jung. Then the south is particularly important. There, in terms of flash floods, it could be even more violent than last week due to heavy rain. Plus again hail and squalls. “The full storm program is offered until the early Wednesday morning hours!” Said the meteorologist.

According to the DWD, we have to expect heavy showers and sometimes stormy thunderstorms on Tuesday as well. If you want to have a barbecue in the open air before the German championship game, you should have a plan B. After a brief calming of the weather, strong thunderstorms come from the southwest in the afternoon and evening. Small consolation: The heat and tropical nights (over 20 degrees) will probably be over for now. The values ​​tumble. On Wednesday there is a maximum of 17 to 24 degrees, on Thursday it will probably be a bit cooler. (ml)