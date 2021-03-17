Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a veteran of the green brand, and it seems there will be a new collaboration with Xbox. The former wrestler helped Bill Gates introduce the original Xbox console in 2001 and would later help with other efforts, such as donating Xbox Series X consoles to children’s hospitals. Johnson appears to be announcing a new collaboration with Xbox and ZOA Energy, the energy drink brand he created.

The collaboration was announced today on Instagram through a post in which Johnson begins unpacking a box with the Xbox and ZOA Energy brand. He said the content will be revealed in a week, so we’ll have to wait to find out what surprise both Xbox and The Rock have in store for us.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Announces New Xbox Collaboration

Although Johnson fans will have to wait to see what’s in the boxMicrosoft has other things to keep people busy in the meantime. Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media officially concluded last week, and soon after, numerous Bethesda games were added to Xbox Game Pass. In addition, several of these have been improved and now have FPS Boost, which Digital Foundry has put to the test.

This does not mean that the announcement of The Rock of a new collaboration with Xbox is not as important, although it is not a big surprise, because of Johnson’s history of collaborations with the green brand. And even more so after the actor launched his new energy drink brand ZOA Energy. It will be interesting to see what comes out of the collaboration.