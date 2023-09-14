Dwayne’The Rock‘Johnson will not play Kratos in the next series of god of war on Amazon, keeping our hopes alive of seeing Christopher Judge retain the role. It’s been a while since we received any updates from god of war of any type. We are about to celebrate one year since the launch of God of War Ragnarök. Insiders claim that a DLC expansion is in the works, which sounds perfectly reasonable.

A side quest after the main game hints at an adventure with Tyr, but perhaps it could follow Atreus on his travels. The franchise is also being adapted. The entire cast is eager to return, and Cory Barlog has already promised that the series will be given the same level of respect that was given to the critically acclaimed HBO, The Last of Us. Fans would love to see Christopher Judge play the character in live-action.

Well, we know who apparently isn’t in the running, and that’s Dwayne Johnson. When TMZ reported that Dwayne Johnson was being considered, Barlog responded to the story on Twitter with:

“I have literally never heard anything about this.”

It is true that Johnson shares the incredible complexion of Kratos, but do you know who else has it? Christopher Judge, and he is incredibly eager to keep the role, as he should.

Earlier this year, Judge interacted with an article that said Dave Bautista should play the role. He wrote:

“And it’s been said that I can’t read a room.” Then he added: “Don’t get me wrong, I think Bautista is great, but…” The actor AtreusSunny Suljic, also wants to reprise the role of Atreusadding: “I swear to God, if they don’t hire me for this.”

Freya actress Danielle Bisutti then chimed in, writing:

“Sorry about that, Sunny.”

They say you shouldn’t mess with a good thing. The perfect cast is right there.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: Look, as long as you promise us that you are going to deliver something of the level of The Last of Us We will trust you… although I am still not a fan of the Ellie cast.