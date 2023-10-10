When you are part of the circle of fame, everything can be criticized. Even generosity. This is what has happened to Dawayne Johnson, better known as The rock, who in August teamed up with journalist Oprah Winfrey to launch the People’s Fund for Maui. Their goal was to help those affected by the fires that besieged Hawaii this summer, with a total donation from both of them of 10 million dollars. In addition, the rich journalist and businesswoman and the Hollywood star asked her followers to contribute, which caused criticism among her followers. fans. “When we first launched the fund, there was a backlash to it. And I understand it. I understand it perfectly and I could have done better,” the American actor now states in a video published this Sunday, October 8, on his Instagram. in which he accumulates 392 million followers. Additionally, Johnson admits that he has taken all the criticism as a learning experience. “Money does not fall from the sky, nor does it grow from trees. I know many Americans are living hand to mouth. “I’ve never launched a fund before, but I’m a quick learner,” he adds.

In the title that accompanies his publication on that social network, the 51-year-old interpreter wanted to take the opportunity to describe the criticism as “constructive comments.” “I have great news, incredible news, actually, that I am very grateful to share with you,” he says excitedly before introducing that families on the American island are beginning to receive financial aid from the fund. “The thousands and thousands of survivors; Families have begun to receive, in recent weeks, their first round of funds. They are receiving their money, and I must tell you that it has been one of the most gratifying and moving things in my life,” confesses, somewhat emotionally, one of the protagonists of Journey to the Center of the Earth.

La Roca has taken advantage of the occasion to get closer to his followers: “You always tell me the truth, whether good or bad. I will always cherish and protect this honest conversation between us. You have my word to listen, learn, grow and always do better.” Furthermore, against all odds, she tries to put herself in “anyone’s” place: “I get it. I know what it is. I have lived paycheck to paycheck.” “When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, the last thing you want to hear is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of it.”

At the time of the fund’s launch, Oprah Winfrey, 69, inspired this altruistic movement by Dolly Parton’s long history of philanthropy. “I read an article about how the singer had donated money to her community and I thought it was the best answer,” the presenter said at the time. Johnson and Winfrey then explained how the funds would be distributed. Specifically, adults who lost their main homes in the fires would be selected to receive about $1,200 a month (1,132 euros) to regain normality in their lives. “That people can have their own agency, be able to make decisions for themselves about what they need and what their family needs. That is our goal, to make that reach people now,” said the journalist.

Both The Rock and Winfrey have strong ties to Hawaii. The actor of the saga Fast&Furious He is a lover of the culture of the archipelago and married there in 2019 with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, with whom he had been in a relationship for 12 years and with whom he shares two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana. He has had a foundation since 2006 with which he helps terminally ill children and is a great philanthropist: he has helped hospitals, universities, in natural disasters, abandoned animals or, more recently, actors on strike. In Hawaii he had already given large amounts of money to create a gym on a military base and to help after hurricanes. For her part, Winfrey has a house on the island where she spends long periods of time and from the first moment she was determined to broadcast many hours of television about the fires, although she was not always well received in the facilities from which she wanted to do her program, where There were people in a vulnerable situation who had lost everything.