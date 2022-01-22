For the first time, Dwayne Johnson immerses himself in the world of comics and superheroes, although he will particularly give life to a highly physically evolved antihero who is considered one of the most powerful figures in DC.

Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Given this, Dwayne Johnson himself, in a conversation with the Men’s Journal, commented on how special and different his character Black Adam is from other DC Comics: “Superheroes live according to a code of ethics and a line of integrity, but with Black Adam, depending on how you look at it, has the ability to be a hero, an antihero, and a villain. ”.

“ One of the aspects that attracted me is its origin. He started out as a slave. Any time you have a character, or any human being that has been unfairly held by others, it means so much more when they start to rise up. He walks up with a big sh*t chip on his shoulder and a head start,” he continued.

Dwayne Johnson on the set of Black Adam. Photo: Instagram/@therock

He also mentioned Superman and Batman, who are considered the good guys of the DCEU: “In the traditional DC Universe, as we all know, if you do something wrong, Superman and Batman will try to bring you to justice. If you do something bad to Black Adam, you’re going to die. It’s that easy. I think this character will bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We are going to turn preconceived notions on their head.”

Thus, the expectations for the film by director Jaume Collet Serra grow, since never before has a live action production of the popular character been released. The DC Comics and Warner Bros movie will open in theaters on July 29, 2022.