Dwayne Johnson is ready to become Black adam. The film, which is scheduled to premiere in December 2021, is three weeks away from starting its filming and La Roca did not miss the opportunity to show the first page of the script on social networks.

Johnson used his Instagram account to share part of the script that has been written by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani. Although nothing is known about the plot of the film, it is believed that it will cover the origins of the antihero and his rivalry with Shazam, played by Zachary Levi.

Black Adam has been a villain and a hero in the DC Comics comics and Johnson has stated on several occasions that the feature film will show each of those facets of the character, the actor also does not want to pigeonhole him as a villain. Actually, he hopes he becomes an antihero and can be a part of the Justice League in the DCEU.

Johnson began advertising Black Adam, the upcoming DC Films movie. Photo: capture therock / Instagram

The origin of Black Adam in the DCEU

An animated trailer past showed that Black Adam has been waiting for this moment for a long time. “5,000 years ago, Kahndaq was a melting pot of cultures, wealth, power and magic (…) He needed a hero. In their place they had me ”, he details.

“I did what needed to be done and they jailed me for it. Now, 5,000 years later, I am free and I give you my word: no one will ever stop me again ”, were the last statements of the character.