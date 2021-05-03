Dwayne Johnson celebrated receiving his second dose of the vaccine against coronavirus in United States. Through his social networks, the Hollywood actor expressed his happiness for complying with the corresponding immunization.

The movie star, known as ‘The Rock’. He also left a message for doctors who are on the front lines of providing care to patients and fighting for the eradication of the virus.

“ Round 2, complete vaccination. Greetings to all of our front-line healthcare warriors here in the US and around the world, ”wrote the protagonist of The Scorpion King.

“The more information I come to understand, the more work I realize we have in front of us. Step by Step. The vaccination goes ahead, “he added. Dwayne johnson on his Instagram post.

The celebrity attached his text with a selfie of the moment he was inoculated with the vaccine.

The actor receives the vaccine. Photo: capture / Instagram

Dwayne Johnson contracted COVID-19

In September 2020, actor Dwayne Johnson revealed that he and his family were infected with the coronavirus. Through his social networks, he confirmed the news and asked his followers to comply with the sanitary measures.

“My message to all of you around the world. Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people in your house or meetings, ”he said. ‘The rock‘in the video he shared.

Dwayne Johnson speaks out on Instagram

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.