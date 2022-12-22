Dwayne Johnson debuted in the DC Extended Universe as Black Adam, under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra. The making of the film took him 15 years, but the box office result was not as expected, especially when considering the investment and production time.

Given this, the new boss of DC Films, James Gunn, decided to do without the character in the franchise now that it is undergoing restructuring, cancellations and layoffs. The news was released by the actor through his social networks after thanking the fans for their support.

“After 15 years of tireless hard work to finally get it to production, I am so proud of the film we delivered to fans around the world. I will always remember his reaction with tremendous gratitude, humility, and love. We did very well,” he shared.

After this, he explained the future of his character: “Black Adam will not be in his first chapter of what he wants to narrate. However, they agreed to continue exploring the more valuable ways it can be used in future chapters of the DC multiverse.”

“Black Adam” arrived on HBO Max on December 16. Photo: HBO Max

What is “Black Adam” about?

“Nearly 5,000 years after being imprisoned, Black Adam is freed from his earthly grave. Endowed with the omnipotent powers of the ancient gods, he is ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Where to watch the movie via streaming?

If you didn’t get to see “Black Adam” in theaters, you can do it for HBO Max. You only need to have an active subscription to the service. The prices of the platform start at S/19.90 (for mobile devices).