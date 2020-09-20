Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is suffering from an injury, so he will not appear in the next one-two matches of the IPL for the time being. Bravo was hurt during the CPL, from which he is yet to fully recover. CSK Head Coach Steven Fleming said that the star all-rounder will be out of the match for two matches and playing XI.Steven Fleming told the post-match press conference, ‘Bravo has a minor knee injury that he suffered during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Due to this injury, he did not even bowling in the title match of this league.

Three-time IPL champion CSK made a stunning start to their campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai on Saturday. Dhoni’s team won this match by 5 wickets.

In this match, English all-rounder Sam Karan got an opportunity to replace Bravo, who played a special role in Chennai’s win with his brilliant performance. Karan scored 18 runs in 6 balls. Apart from this, he also took 1 wicket for 28 runs in his 4 over quota. Fleming praised the young player’s performance.