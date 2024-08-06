Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2024 – 21:56

With the deadline for holding party conventions ending this Monday, the 5th, and the confirmation of candidacies for the 2024 elections, São Paulo is on track to have 10 names in the race for Mayor. In addition to the names already widely mentioned in recent weeks, such as Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Tabata Amaral (PSB), José Luiz Datena (PSDB), Pablo Marçal (PRTB) and Marina Helena (Novo), four other smaller parties made their names official over the weekend. They are: UP, PSTU, PCO and DC.

The Unidade Popular (UP) party confirmed the candidacy of subway worker Ricardo Senese, 37, for mayor at a convention held on Sunday, the 4th, at the Bank Workers’ Unions’ court in downtown São Paulo. The national coordinator of the Olga Benário Women’s Movement, Julia Soares, will be the running mate on the ticket. The party also launched the candidacies of six city council members.

A subway worker for 13 years, Senese stated that his candidacy seeks to fight against fascism and promote socialism. According to the candidate, the dispute is against “anti-democratic groups that have not accepted their electoral defeat”. The party is banking on the organization of the popular movements themselves as an advantage in the elections and criticizes the lack of TV time and funding.

Considered an extreme left-wing party, UP chose not to be part of any coalition. “There was no in-depth discussion about doing this work,” said Senese about a possible alliance with PSTU and PCO, parties seen as part of the radical left, which also held their conventions this weekend.

The Unified Socialist Workers’ Party (PSTU) officially announced the candidacy of Altino Prazeres, also a 57-year-old subway worker, for Mayor of the city of São Paulo on Saturday, the 3rd, at the São Paulo Subway Workers’ Union. Silvana Garcia, a member of the housing movement, will be the running mate. The party also confirmed the candidacy of six city council members.

The PSTU aims to counter the other candidates who “are at the service of big business,” says Altino. “We are in favor of the working class, the unemployed, those at the bottom, against the exploitation of big business, and those at the top. That is why we are launching this candidacy.”

The subway worker, who ran for mayor of the capital in 2016, believes he has more room to try again this year, since the population, in his view, does not believe that the other candidates “will make big changes in the city”.

The name of businessman Bebetto Haddad, 68, was launched by the Christian Democracy for Mayor of São Paulo on Sunday. According to Haddad, the party had already had the intention of launching his candidacy for mayor since he joined the party. However, previously the DC had considered names such as businessman Fernando Fantauzzi and coach Pablo Marçal, who ended up joining the PRTB.

The DC candidate is a former federal deputy for MDB/SP, former Municipal President of MDB in the capital of São Paulo and former Secretary of Sports, Leisure and Recreation for the Municipality of São Paulo.

Haddad says he will try to stand out in the competition by combating extremism and resuming the Virando o Jogo project for children and young people at risk. “The race is just beginning, just because one driver is ahead of the others doesn’t mean the race is won for him,” he says.

Journalist João Pimenta, 27, had his candidacy confirmed by the Workers’ Cause Party during the convention held on Saturday (3). He is the son of the party’s president, Rui Costa Pimenta. The candidate is a student political activist and coordinator of the Revolutionary Youth Alliance (AJR).

According to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the conventions could be held until this Monday, the 5th. After the decision, the registration of the candidacies must be requested by the parties until August 15th to the Electoral Court. Until the publication of this article, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and Marina Helena (Novo) were the only ones registered.

Check out the list of candidates for Mayor of São Paulo approved at the convention:

– Altino Prazeres (PSTU);

– Bebetto Haddad (DC);

– Guilherme Boulos (PSOL);

– John Jorge Pimenta (PCO);

– Jose Luiz Datena (PSDB);

– Marina Helena (New);

– Pablo Marcal (PRTB);

– Ricardo Nunes (MDB);

– Ricardo Senese (UP);

– Tabata Amaral (PSB).

*Former Minister Abraham Weintraub is still trying to make his candidacy viable through the PMB. However, the party has publicly declared its support for Boulos, rejecting the possibility of launching a candidate, and had not endorsed Weintraub’s name at a convention by the time this article was written. Weintraub is also considering launching his candidacy without a party, through legal action. However, the courts’ case law prohibits this possibility.