The development team Of Dwarf Fortress it is literally doubled, thanks to its successful launch on Steam, where it grossed $9 million in its first six days. So now the game is no longer in the hands of just the Adams brothers, but also two new recruits, for a grand total of four.

It’s a big step for Bay 12 Studiosconsidering that the Adamses have been working in complete solitude on game updates for about twenty years.

The two new developers were drawn from the passionate Dwarf Fortress community. These are Putnam, who will assist with programming, and SalfordSal, who will work as community manager, managing social channels, especially Twitch and Discord. When discussing the addition of Putnam to the programming, Bay 12 Studios noted that this is the first time ever that anyone outside the Adamses has seen the game code.

In addition to the two new developers, Bay 12 also announced that the classic graphics mode, which as you can tell if you know Dwarf Fortress means the removal of the new pixel art for the old ASCII graphics. Of course you can choose which one to use. We imagine that many of the new players will continue to use pixel art.

To find out more, read our review of Dwarf Fortress, one of the most influential games of all time to which we owe, among others, Minecraft, Terraria and Rimworld.